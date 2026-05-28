US and Iran reach deal but need Trump's final approval, report

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, but President Donald Trump still needs to give final approval, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two U.S. officials.
The MOU, if signed, would mark the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the war began, though a final deal addressing Trump’s nuclear demands would still require intensive negotiations.
U.S. officials said most of the terms had been agreed by Tuesday, but both sides still needed approval from senior leadership. They said Iran later informed mediators it had secured the necessary approvals and was ready to sign, though Tehran has not confirmed that.
U.S. negotiators briefed Trump on the final terms, but he did not immediately approve them. “The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it,” one U.S. official said.
Under the proposed 60-day MOU, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be “unrestricted,” meaning no tolls or harassment, and Iran would be required to remove all mines from the strait within 30 days, officials said. The U.S. naval blockade would also be lifted in stages, in line with the restoration of commercial shipping.
The MOU would include an Iranian commitment not to pursue a nuclear weapon. The first issues in the 60-day talks would be how to dispose of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and how to address enrichment. The U.S., in turn, would agree to discuss sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian funds and a mechanism to allow Iran to receive goods and humanitarian aid.