Second volley in less than an hour: Iran launches missiles at central Israel

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported late Tuesday that Iran launched a second volley of missiles toward central Israel. The salvo comes minutes after the first one, which awoke millions of Israelis.

The IDF's Home Front Command late Tuesday reported that Israelis can leave shelters following the barrage launched from Iran toward the country's central and northern regions.

Meanwhile, reports indicated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has concluded his talk with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone amid the Iranian attacks.

Iranian missiles intercepted above central Israel ( Video: Kobi Koanx, Raanan Ben Zur, Miki Schmidt )

2 View gallery Iranian missile hit in central Israel ( Photo: via Telegram )

Air raid sirens sounded across central and northern Israel early Wednesday after approximately 15 missiles were launched from Iran, according to the IDF. Most of the missiles were intercepted by air defense systems.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Cumta )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The IDF confirmed that the Israeli Air Force is actively working to intercept threats and strike as necessary. "At this time, the IAF is operating to eliminate the threat," the military said, while emphasizing that Israel’s defenses are not hermetic and urging the public to follow all Home Front Command instructions.

The Magen David Adom emergency service reported that there were no immediate reports of injuries from the latest attack. Emergency teams have been dispatched to areas where sirens were triggered to conduct searches and assess the situation. Further updates are expected.