Israel expands travel warnings to Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan

The announcement follows earlier warnings urging Israelis to avoid travel to the United Arab Emirates and to refrain from nonessential stays in Egypt and Jordan .

1 View gallery Baku, Azerbaijan ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The NSC said the new guidance comes amid growing concerns that terrorist groups may attempt to carry out attacks against Israelis abroad.

At the start of Operation Roaring Lion, Israel’s campaign against Iran, the NSC warned Israelis to avoid travel to the United Arab Emirates due to concerns that terrorist organizations might attempt attacks targeting Israeli citizens.

“At present, the Israeli public staying in the UAE is advised, where possible, to return to Israel using commercial flights,” the NSC said at the time. “In addition, the NSC recommends avoiding travel to the UAE at this time and refraining from transit flights through the UAE to or from other destinations.”

Regarding Egypt and Jordan, the council said Israelis returning to Israel should do so only via flights landing in Taba, Aqaba or Amman, and not through other airports.

It also recommended that Israelis avoid remaining in Egypt or Jordan, where Level 4 travel warnings remain in effect, and instead travel directly from the airport to the nearest land border crossings with Israel.

Warning of Iranian attempts to target Israelis abroad

The NSC said Israelis abroad should remain especially vigilant amid concrete concerns that terrorist actors are attempting to harm Israelis overseas.

“Since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, an increased motivation and expansion of hostile terrorist activity and threats by Iranian security bodies against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide has been identified,” the statement said.

The council also warned of potential Iranian kinetic attacks in countries in the region and around Iran, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Jordan.

Officials said there is growing concern that Israeli targets could be attacked, particularly in these areas.

In recent days, several attempted attacks against Israelis abroad were reportedly thwarted, according to the NSC.

Safety recommendations for Israelis abroad

Israeli authorities issued several guidelines for citizens traveling overseas.

These include avoiding transit flights through the United Arab Emirates, concealing visible Jewish or Israeli symbols in public spaces and exercising heightened caution in all destinations worldwide, particularly in countries surrounding Iran.