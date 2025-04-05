Not hostages or Iran: The reason behind Netanyahu's flash US visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington next week for a hastily arranged meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss newly imposed tariffs , an Israeli official confirmed late Saturday. While the trip has not been officially confirmed, the source said preparations are underway and the visit is likely to take place.

Netanyahu is expected to depart Hungary on Sunday afternoon and land in Washington later that day. He is scheduled to return to Israel on Monday night.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: Alex Brandon, AP )

In light of the visit, Netanyahu has requested a change in the schedule of his criminal trial testimony, originally set for Monday and Wednesday. In a notice to the judges, his lawyers stated that he plans to meet Trump on Monday but is awaiting court approval.

They proposed alternative slots: Thursday evening, Friday morning between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., or the following Monday during Passover.

According to the official, the urgency stems from Trump's recent decision to impose a 17% tariff on Israeli goods, part of a broader global tariff strategy. Netanyahu reportedly discussed the matter with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Trump during a phone call in Hungary, after which Trump invited him to the U.S. to talk in person.

Initially, Israel proposed meeting dates during Passover, but the White House requested that Netanyahu come as early as this Monday. “This was a request from the White House,” said the official. “We had suggested later dates.”

2 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria )

“This is an unprecedented moment economically and geopolitically,” the official added. “The world’s leading power is imposing tariffs on almost every country — including Israel. We tried to preempt this by lowering tariffs on U.S. goods as a goodwill gesture but Trump imposed them anyway. The prime minister wants to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

The source said Netanyahu’s early access to Trump, ahead of other world leaders seeking similar meetings, reflects the strength of their relationship. “It’s a sign of the mutual respect and close ties between the two. It’s a good message for the country.”

In addition to tariffs, Netanyahu is expected to raise the issue of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, U.S.-Israel relations with Turkey, Iranian threats and the recent decision by Hungary to withdraw from the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Regarding the hostage negotiations, the official said the U.S. — and in particular, Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff — is playing a more decisive role than regional mediators. “The Americans are leading the talks. The prime minister wants to raise the hostage issue with Trump to increase pressure on Hamas, alongside ongoing Israeli military pressure.”