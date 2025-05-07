1 dead, 9 injured after boat capsizes off Eilat coast

A man in his 40s was killed Wednesday evening when a boat capsized off the coast of Eilat, near the city’s Neviot Beach.

The vessel overturned during a sharp turn, throwing all passengers into the water. The man, initially listed in critical condition, was pulled from the water by police officers, but paramedics from Magen David Adom (MDA) later pronounced him dead at the scene.

All those injured in the incident are Israeli citizens vacationing in Eilat. Two people sustained moderate injuries, while seven others were lightly hurt, including several suffering from shock. MDA teams evacuated the wounded to Yoseftal Medical Center in the city. Police marine units and other officers were dispatched to the scene and launched searches to ensure no additional victims remained in the water.

Medics Maor Nahum, Danny Shmueli and Yishai Elmalich from United Hatzalah said in a statement: “This was a maritime accident in which a boat capsized while sailing off Neviot Beach. Together with other medics, we provided initial medical care to two people in moderate condition. Eight others sustained light injuries or were treated for anxiety. Sadly, one man was pulled from the water with no signs of life and was pronounced dead.”

MDA emergency medic Eli Vaknin, who was at the scene with his wife and children, said: “Boats in the area brought a man in his 40s to us, but his injuries were severe and we had no choice but to declare his death. We also treated two other men in moderate condition—one with chest and abdominal trauma, and another with a serious foot injury. Seven others were treated for minor injuries and quickly evacuated to the hospital.”

MDA paramedic Nir Yefet added that the injured were rescued from the water by nearby water sports boats. The emergency call reporting the capsizing was received at 5:53 p.m. by MDA’s Negev region dispatch center.