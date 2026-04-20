Report: dozens of Israelis detained, questioned at Moscow airport over Iran war

At least 40 Israeli citizens were detained and questioned at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport on Monday over alleged involvement in the war with Iran, according to a report by the

At least 40 Israeli citizens were detained and questioned at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport on Monday over alleged involvement in the war with Iran, according to a report by the

The report said the Israelis — some of whom also hold Russian passports — were held for about five hours without food, water or access to restrooms before being released.

The report said the Israelis — some of whom also hold Russian passports — were held for about five hours without food, water or access to restrooms before being released.

The report said the Israelis — some of whom also hold Russian passports — were held for about five hours without food, water or access to restrooms before being released.

Authorities reportedly demanded that the detainees unlock their mobile phones and, during questioning, told them that Iran is an ally of Russia and that “its enemy is our enemy as well.”

Authorities reportedly demanded that the detainees unlock their mobile phones and, during questioning, told them that Iran is an ally of Russia and that “its enemy is our enemy as well.”

Authorities reportedly demanded that the detainees unlock their mobile phones and, during questioning, told them that Iran is an ally of Russia and that “its enemy is our enemy as well.”

Under a recently enacted law in Russia, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, has the authority to inspect mobile phone contents, including those of foreign nationals.

Under a recently enacted law in Russia, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, has the authority to inspect mobile phone contents, including those of foreign nationals.

Under a recently enacted law in Russia, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, has the authority to inspect mobile phone contents, including those of foreign nationals.