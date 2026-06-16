Man killed in fall from crane truck near Gaza border

A 46-year-old worker was killed Tuesday while carrying out renovation work at Kibbutz Or Haner in southern Israel after apparently falling from a crane truck, emergency officials said.

Paramedics from Magen David Adom emergency service pronounced the man dead at the scene after unsuccessful resuscitation efforts. He suffered a severe head injury.

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“The injured man was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, and suffered a serious head injury after being hurt during his work,” paramedic Meitar Zamir-Zilberberg said. “We began advanced resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions and ventilation, but ultimately had to declare his death at the scene.”

Or Haner is located in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council, near the Gaza border.

The fatality comes amid continuing concerns over workplace safety in Israel's construction and industrial sectors.

Last month, the Knesset's Labor and Welfare Committee held a discussion on workplace accidents, during which the Labor Ministry's Safety Administration presented data showing that 21 people had been killed in fatal work accidents in 2026 through May, including 14 construction workers. According to the ministry, 69 people died in workplace accidents throughout 2025.