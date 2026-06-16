Man killed in fall from crane truck near Gaza border

Worker, 46, dies during renovation work at Kibbutz Or Haner, as labor groups continue to report higher workplace fatality figures than government data

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Work accident
Workplace accident
Gaza border region
Construction
Magen David Adom
accident
A 46-year-old worker was killed Tuesday while carrying out renovation work at Kibbutz Or Haner in southern Israel after apparently falling from a crane truck, emergency officials said.
Paramedics from Magen David Adom emergency service pronounced the man dead at the scene after unsuccessful resuscitation efforts. He suffered a severe head injury.
1 View gallery
אמבולנסאמבולנס
(Photo: Shutterstock)
“The injured man was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, and suffered a serious head injury after being hurt during his work,” paramedic Meitar Zamir-Zilberberg said. “We began advanced resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions and ventilation, but ultimately had to declare his death at the scene.”
Or Haner is located in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council, near the Gaza border.
The fatality comes amid continuing concerns over workplace safety in Israel's construction and industrial sectors.
Last month, the Knesset's Labor and Welfare Committee held a discussion on workplace accidents, during which the Labor Ministry's Safety Administration presented data showing that 21 people had been killed in fatal work accidents in 2026 through May, including 14 construction workers. According to the ministry, 69 people died in workplace accidents throughout 2025.
Worker safety organizations have reported higher figures. Kav LaOved, a nonprofit that advocates for workers' rights, said 29 people had been killed in workplace accidents since the start of 2026 as of the time of the committee meeting. The group said 80 workers died in workplace accidents in 2025, including 47 in the construction sector, accounting for 59% of all fatalities.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""