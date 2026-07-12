Dozens of Tel Aviv scouts injured as dispute over shirt erupts into mass brawl | Watch

The confrontation reportedly began with an argument among seventh graders over the alleged theft of shirts and quickly escalated into a mass brawl involving youths from several age groups.

The confrontation reportedly began with an argument among seventh graders over the alleged theft of shirts and quickly escalated into a mass brawl involving youths from several age groups.

The confrontation reportedly began with an argument among seventh graders over the alleged theft of shirts and quickly escalated into a mass brawl involving youths from several age groups.

Parents and counselors who were present were also injured while trying to separate those involved. Magen David Adom medics accompanying the trip treated several people at the scene.

Parents and counselors who were present were also injured while trying to separate those involved. Magen David Adom medics accompanying the trip treated several people at the scene.

Parents and counselors who were present were also injured while trying to separate those involved. Magen David Adom medics accompanying the trip treated several people at the scene.

In a message sent to parents after the incident, organizers said an inquiry was underway with the troops involved, movement leadership, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality and Israel Police.

In a message sent to parents after the incident, organizers said an inquiry was underway with the troops involved, movement leadership, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality and Israel Police.

In a message sent to parents after the incident, organizers said an inquiry was underway with the troops involved, movement leadership, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality and Israel Police.