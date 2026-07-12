Dozens of Tel Aviv scouts injured as dispute over shirt erupts into mass brawl | Watch

Dozens of teenagers from two Tel Aviv scout troops were involved in a violent brawl Friday during an end-of-year trip in Tzipori Forest, ynet has learned.
The confrontation reportedly began with an argument among seventh graders over the alleged theft of shirts and quickly escalated into a mass brawl involving youths from several age groups.
Parents and counselors who were present were also injured while trying to separate those involved. Magen David Adom medics accompanying the trip treated several people at the scene.
In a message sent to parents after the incident, organizers said an inquiry was underway with the troops involved, movement leadership, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality and Israel Police.
“Once we have the full picture, we will be able to update you on the next steps,” the message said. “Many dozens of participants from different age groups and different troops were involved. The mass outbreak of violence was the culmination of a series of events that led to it and was not an isolated incident.”
The message said the incident required a careful response because of its sensitivity and potential for further escalation during the summer break.
“We view the incident with the utmost severity, and the response will be significant on every level, both disciplinary and educational,” organizers said. “For now, we ask for your patience, and we will provide an update as soon as possible.”
The Scouts movement said it regarded the incident as exceptionally serious and would not tolerate violence that violated its values.
“The matter is being addressed, and we are taking all measures available to us,” the movement said.
Police and the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality had not yet responded.