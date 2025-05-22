Coach Bruce Pearl: Fight hate, be the best of us

“We have to protect ourselves from the people who want to kill us,” said American basketball coach Bruce Pearl.
Speaking to ILTV News at the Besheva Jerusalem Conference in New York, Pearl said, “I know the biblical truths, I know the historical truths, I know the realities on the ground. Unfortunately, much of the world—and some of the United States—are either misinformed or just antisemitic, and they're going to hate us anyway.”
Still, Pearl emphasized that while Jews must defend themselves, they also have a responsibility to live up to their values.
“Be the chosen people,” he said. “Act healthier, be more generous, be kinder—be the best versions of who God wants us to be.”
