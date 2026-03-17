Iran cluster missile barrage hits central Israel, damages train station and buses; no injuries reported

A barrage of missiles fired from Iran struck central Israel early Tuesday afternoon, including at least one cluster-type missile that dispersed into multiple fragments midair, damaging infrastructure across several locations but causing no reported injuries, according to emergency services and local authorities.

In Holon, a train station and several buses were damaged, with impacts reported at three separate sites in the city. In Tel Aviv, interception debris fell into a wave pool at Begin Park. A structure was damaged in the nearby moshav of Rinatya, while vehicles were hit in Or Yehuda.

Holon train station

Emergency responders said no casualties were reported across all sites.

The use of a cluster-style missile, which breaks apart during flight and scatters multiple warhead fragments, complicated interception efforts and expanded the number of impact zones. Teams were dispatched to several locations across the Dan region, including Holon, Tel Aviv, Or Yehuda and Rinatya.

7 View gallery Holon

7 View gallery ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

7 View gallery Holon ( Photo: Kobi Konaks )

7 View gallery ( Photo: Kobi Konaks )

7 View gallery The Holon train station ( Photo: Kobi Konaks )

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel and the Jerusalem area shortly before the impacts, marking the first launches toward the region since overnight hours.

Following the alerts, the Home Front Command said residents could leave protected areas. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it had not received any calls regarding injuries.

Footage from central Israel showed interceptions in the sky as air defense systems responded to the incoming barrage.

7 View gallery Iranian missile interception ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )