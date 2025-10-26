'Now isn't the time to annex'

Now is not the time to annex Judea and Samaria, according to JNS Senior Editor Ruthie Blum.
“I say this as someone who totally believes that Israel has the rights to Judea and Samaria — the biblical rights, but also security and other rights. And I believe in the annexation of Judea and Samaria,” Blum said. “However, what we should have been doing, as Netanyahu has indicated, is building in Judea and Samaria, establishing facts on the ground.”
Blum was responding to last week’s Knesset vote on annexing Judea and Samaria.
Watch the full interview: