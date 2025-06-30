Iran is still the head of the octopus, with its tentacles lashing out against Israel and Judaism—as well as against democracy and pluralism—said Yisrael Ne'eman, director of the Ne'eman Academy.
“Since October 7, Iran has been daring the world to take it on,” he said. “Now, Iran uses its proxies against Israel—but not only against Israel. Let’s recall that they have brutalized Hamas, brutalized the Palestinian population. Hezbollah has completely destroyed Lebanon. And if we take the Houthis, they have blocked and attacked international shipping in the Red Sea.”
Watch the full interview: