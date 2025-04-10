Iran’s proxies are being defanged—but for how long?

Iranian proxies are strategically being defanged, but the question is whether it will last, according to Norman Roule of United Against a Nuclear Iran.
He told ILTV that while “we're looking at a period of time when each of the proxies is going to be defanged strategically, at the same time, each of the proxies is waiting for Iran, through the Quds Force, to replenish them in a post-conflict period.”
Roule explained that the Quds Force—still largely untouched—is essentially waiting for the post-conflict period to begin and is prepared to act when the time comes.
“The challenge is how do we cut this logistics tie, so that the diplomatic deal perhaps with Lebanese Hezbollah in the short term doesn't, in essence, buy time, so the Quds Force can show up in three months, six months, nine months, with bags of cash, weaponry, etc. to reconstitute the group's lethality.”
