Iran fires cluster missile as barrages spark fires and damage in central Israel

Suspected cluster missile launched in latest Iranian barrage

A cluster missile was likely launched in the latest barrage from Iran, according to initial assessments. So far, a fire has been reported in a building in Shoham, another fire in Rishon Lezion, and damage along Highway 431. No injuries have been reported.

A building in Shoham was hit during the latest Iranian barrage. Rescue teams are searching the area, and no injuries have been reported at this stage. A fire was also reported in Rishon Lezion. There have been no reports of injuries there either.

2 View gallery Fire in central Israel

2 View gallery Impact in central Israel ( Photo: Sapir Benjamin )

Fire in the Shoham area ( Footage: Dana Sliusarenko, Alma Hezekiah )

Crater opens on Highway 431 after Iranian barrage

A crater opened on Highway 431 following another impact recorded during the Iranian barrage. The damage was likely caused by bomblets from a cluster missile.

IDF: 15 Hezbollah commanders killed since war began

The Israel Defense Forces said that since the start of the war, more than 350 terrorists have been killed, including 15 commanders in Hezbollah. Among the senior figures killed were Zaid Ali Jamma, commander responsible for managing Hezbollah’s firepower; Ali Reza Bi-Azar, intelligence branch commander of the Lebanon Corps in the Quds Force; Ahmad Rasouli, intelligence chief of the Palestine Corps in the Quds Force; and Ali Mgalem Tabagha, commander of the Imam Hussein Division.