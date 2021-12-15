Israel imposes travel bans for UAE, France and other countries

Israel on Wednesday announced it was expanding its list of "red" countries that Israelis are forbidden to visit, citing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant.

The new states added were the UAE, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France and Sweden.

Passengers at Ben-Gurion International Airport

The decision is set to go into effect at midnight on Sunday.

Israel has already banned the entry of foreigners to try to stem COVID-19 infection rates and imposed 3-7 day self-isolation orders for Israelis returning from abroad.

Some 50 countries, mainly in Africa, have been declared "red" by Israel since the discovery of the highly contagious variant. On Sunday, the UK and Denmark were also designated as "red".

Earlier on Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced it will revise the Green Pass mandate for shopping malls following public outcry.

A coronavirus testing facility in Germany

As of Tuesday, there are 89 confirmed cases of Omicron in Israel. Out of those, 21 individuals were unvaccinated. Officials are also examining another 150 potential cases.

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 673 new cases of COVID were confirmed on Tuesday after 97,750 tests were conducted indicating a slight drop in cases.

There are currently 84 people hospitalized in serious condition with coronavirus, 46 of them on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,224 people have succumbed to the virus.



