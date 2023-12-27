CNN anchor breaks down, sharing letter from mother of Noa Argamani: 'Let me hug her before leaving this world'

John Oz was visibly moved to tears while reading a heart-wrenching letter from Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa Argamani, who was abducted to Gaza. In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, she wrote: 'Before saying goodbye to my family forever, I wish to hug my only child one last time'

On American news channel CNN, anchor John Oz was visibly moved to tears while reading a heart-wrenching letter from Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa Argamani, a young woman who was abducted by by Gazan civilians during Hamas terror attack on October 7, at the Nova music festival.
The letter, addressed to President Joe Biden, highlights the urgent plea of a mother in the terminal stages of brain cancer, desperately seeking the opportunity to see her daughter one last time.
As John Oz struggled to compose himself, he conveyed Liora Argamani's poignant words: "I have stage 4 brain cancer." The mother's plea continued, expressing the overwhelming desire to embrace her daughter, Noa, before bidding farewell to her family forever. "All that comes to mind before saying goodbye to my family forever is the wish to hug my daughter, my only child, one last time," the emotional anchor shared, his voice breaking.

In her heartfelt letter to President Biden, written on Christmas Day, Liora Argamani implores for a gift beyond material possessions.
"It's Christmas, and I want to ask you for a gift, Mr. President, that of seeing my daughter before leaving this world," she wrote. Describing Noa as a vibrant young woman who loves to dance, listen to music, and spend time with her loved ones, Liora emphasizes that her daughter deserves the chance to reunite with her family.
Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or's abduction by Hamas

Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa Argamani
(Photo: saraigivaty, kozlovakeren)
Prime Minister Netanyahu disclosed this week that he had appealed to the Chinese president to intervene in securing Noa's release.
The abduction of 25-year-old Noa Argamani on October 7 captured global attention, as a video circulated worldwide depicting her on a motorbike with her kidnappers. In the distressing footage, Noa makes desperate calls to her boyfriend, who was kidnapped alongside her.
Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS.
