CNN anchor breaks down, sharing letter from mother of Noa Argamani: 'Let me hug her before leaving this world'

John Oz was visibly moved to tears while reading a heart-wrenching letter from Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa Argamani, who was abducted to Gaza. In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, she wrote: 'Before saying goodbye to my family forever, I wish to hug my only child one last time'