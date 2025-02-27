12 injured in terror ramming attack near Pardes Hanna; car driven by Palestinian man from Jenin

and injured at least 12 pedestrians at Karkur Junction near the northern town of Pardes-Hanna-Karkur, in what police said on Thursday was a terror attack. Medics first reported that 10 people were injured in the attack, among them a 17-year-old young woman in critical condition, two in serious condition, one in moderate condition and the rest lightly injured. One of the injured is a police officer who took part in the suspect's arrest.

and injured at least 12 pedestrians at Karkur Junction near the northern town of Pardes-Hanna-Karkur, in what police said on Thursday was a terror attack. Medics first reported that 10 people were injured in the attack, among them a 17-year-old young woman in critical condition, two in serious condition, one in moderate condition and the rest lightly injured. One of the injured is a police officer who took part in the suspect's arrest.

Police said it caught the driver about four kilometers from the scene of the attack in a shopping center near Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, adding that he was neutralized by officers while attempting to ram a police car.

Police said it caught the driver about four kilometers from the scene of the attack in a shopping center near Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, adding that he was neutralized by officers while attempting to ram a police car.

Police said it caught the driver about four kilometers from the scene of the attack in a shopping center near Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, adding that he was neutralized by officers while attempting to ram a police car.

Police later identified the attacker as a 53-year-old Palestinian from a village near Jenin in the northern West Bank, who is married to an Arab Israeli woman, adding that he entered Israel illegally.

Police later identified the attacker as a 53-year-old Palestinian from a village near Jenin in the northern West Bank, who is married to an Arab Israeli woman, adding that he entered Israel illegally.

Police later identified the attacker as a 53-year-old Palestinian from a village near Jenin in the northern West Bank, who is married to an Arab Israeli woman, adding that he entered Israel illegally.