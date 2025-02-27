12 injured in terror ramming attack near Pardes Hanna; car driven by Palestinian man from Jenin

A car driven by a Palestinian who entered Israel illegally struck and injured at least 12 pedestrians at Karkur Junction near the northern town of Pardes-Hanna-Karkur, in what police said on Thursday was a terror attack. Medics first reported that 10 people were injured in the attack, among them a 17-year-old young woman in critical condition, two in serious condition, one in moderate condition and the rest lightly injured. One of the injured is a police officer who took part in the suspect's arrest.
Police said it caught the driver about four kilometers from the scene of the attack in a shopping center near Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, adding that he was neutralized by officers while attempting to ram a police car.
Police later identified the attacker as a 53-year-old Palestinian from a village near Jenin in the northern West Bank, who is married to an Arab Israeli woman, adding that he entered Israel illegally.
Assi Aharoni, head of the police spokesperson division, reported that after the terrorist hit the pedestrians, he continued on his way, recognized police forces and tried to hit a police car and a police officer. "He was shot and neutralized by the police, and that ended the attack," he said. "We are still conducting scans to see if he took advantage of the opportunity and acted alone, or if there were other accomplices.
The incident was reported at 4:18 p.m. to Magen David Adom’s (MDA) emergency dispatch center in the Sharon region.
MDA Director-General Eli Bin said that paramedics treated the injured individuals before evacuating them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. “Some of the injured were found scattered across the site. We are not yet sure if this was due to an attempt to flee or the force of the impact,: he said.
First published: 16:43, 02.27.25