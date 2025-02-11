'Released terrorists will build militias in Judea and Samaria'

The release of thousands of "murderous terrorists" into Judea and Samaria is both complex and dangerous, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi, founder and chairman of the Israel Defense And Security Forum.
Avivi told ILTV that these terrorists will attempt to build militias.
“This is the huge problem we need to deal with, and once this [hostage] deal is over, it will require significant military pressure on the terror infrastructure in both Judea and Samaria, as well as Gaza,” Avivi said. However, he emphasized that both the government and the army remain resolute in their goal of achieving total victory.
“I see it everywhere,” Avivi added. “I trust our soldiers to do whatever is needed to secure a decisive win.”
