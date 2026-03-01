Tehran mourns, but who will succeed Khamenei?

Iran’s state media reported that a council composed of President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary and a representative of the Guardian Council will temporarily assume leadership duties in the Islamic Republic.
The announcement came as tens of thousands of regime supporters gathered in Tehran after news of the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, taking to the streets to mourn.
Iranian media also acknowledged that two senior officials were killed in the strikes: Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Khamenei, and Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a powerful branch of Iran’s military.