Tehran mourns, but who will succeed Khamenei?

As tens of thousands mourn in Tehran, Iranian media report additional senior officials killed in the strikes and announce the appointment of interim successors to assume Khamenei’s leadership duties

Iran’s state media reported that a council composed of President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary and a representative of the Guardian Council will temporarily assume leadership duties in the Islamic Republic.
The announcement came as tens of thousands of regime supporters gathered in Tehran after news of the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, taking to the streets to mourn.
Mourning Rally in Tehran Following Khamenei’s Death
Cries of grief in Iraq after announcement of Khamenei’s death
Iranian media also acknowledged that two senior officials were killed in the strikes: Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Khamenei, and Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a powerful branch of Iran’s military.
