Off-duty IDF soldier arrested over suspected shooting of Palestinian child in West Bank

Police arrested an active-duty IDF soldier who was on leave Saturday on suspicion of shooting a 10-year-old Palestinian boy near the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir.

According to Palestinian reports, the shooting occurred at a farm west of the village, and the child was wounded.

Footage: Palestinian boy shot after attacking farm west of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah

The IDF said it received a report Friday night that a Palestinian minor had been struck by gunfire in the al-Mughayyir area, which falls under the military’s Binyamin Brigade.

“A short time ago, Judea and Samaria District police arrested an active-duty soldier on leave on suspicion of involvement in the incident and seized his weapon,” the military said.