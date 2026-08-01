Off-duty IDF soldier arrested over suspected shooting of Palestinian child in West Bank

Police arrested an active-duty IDF soldier who was on leave Saturday on suspicion of shooting a 10-year-old Palestinian boy near the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir.
According to Palestinian reports, the shooting occurred at a farm west of the village, and the child was wounded.
The IDF said it received a report Friday night that a Palestinian minor had been struck by gunfire in the al-Mughayyir area, which falls under the military’s Binyamin Brigade.
“A short time ago, Judea and Samaria District police arrested an active-duty soldier on leave on suspicion of involvement in the incident and seized his weapon,” the military said.
No further details were immediately provided about the child’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting.