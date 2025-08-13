Will Israel push to fully dismantle Hamas in Gaza?

Harel Knafo, former Chief of Staff of the Southern Command: "We have to finish everything"

Israel should “finish the job” in Gaza, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Harel Knafo, former Chief of Staff of the Southern Command.
He told ILTV News that Israel should take control of Gaza City as long as the hostages have not been returned. After that, he said, the IDF should move to complete operations in Khan Yunis and any other areas in the center of the Gaza Strip where Hamas has not yet been dismantled.
“We have to finish everything,” Knafo said. “We have to take out the Hamas regime from all the territories in the Gaza Strip.”
Watch the full interview:
