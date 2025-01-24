PM office confirms it received list of hostages to be released by Hamas

The situation presents a complex difficulty, as the list—delivered by Hamas—differs from what Israel had anticipated. The list was passed to Mossad Director David Barnea by Qatar’s prime minister and is now under careful review by Israeli authorities.
After 477 days in captivity, four hostages are expected to be released on Saturday as part of the second phase of the agreement.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Discussions with mediators are ongoing, and Israel is reportedly considering various options, including delaying the withdrawal from Netzarim and the return of Gaza residents to the northern part of the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF's Arabic spokesperson, this return is set to begin Sunday, per the agreement, "provided Hamas adheres to its terms."
An official statement from Gaza confirmed that the "Palestinian resistance factions" will provide the list of hostages set to be released. This indicates that Hamas and Islamic Jihad will participate in this phase of the exchange.
Hamas stated after submitting the names of the hostages, "We are awaiting the list of 200 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release, including 120 serving life sentences."