IDF conducts first use of 'Bar' rocket in the Gaza Strip

The forces using the rocket are artillery troops from the 282nd Artillery Brigade, operating under the 36th Division. They have been active in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, following intensive activity in various arenas.

So far, the troops have fired more than 5,000 shells at terror targets along the "Morag" Corridor, which divides the southern Gaza Strip between Rafah and Khan Younis, providing close support to maneuvering ground forces.

During their operations, the troops destroyed weapon storage facilities and launch compounds belonging to terror organizations in Gaza, and terrorists were eliminated under the direction of the brigade's Fire Control Center.

