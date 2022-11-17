Israeli man stabs grandmother 19 times for hiding his passport

An Israeli man was indicted Thursday for killing his grandmother by stabbing her 19 times after she had hidden his passport.

On Thursday, Haifa District Attorney's Office indicted Radeon Shechavlev, 23, after he strangled, beat, slammed on the ground and stabbed his grandmother, Frida Rachulskaja in March of 2018. After the murder, Shechavlev fled to Moldova.

According to the indictment, the attack took place after Radeon, who lived with his grandmother in Pardes Hanna, told her he wanted to leave the country and bought a plane ticket to Moldova, prompting the woman to hide his passport and money.

Initially, he claimed, he wanted to simply knock her out long enough to gather his belongings and leave, but as the attack developed, he decided to kill her.

He first tried to strangle her with his hands, but when she cried for help, he slammed her head against the floor, beat her with two glass bottles and then stabbed her 19 times.

After she died, he stacked different objects on top of her dead body. He then took a bath, picked up his grandmother's phone, money and all the jewelry he could find, locked the door from the outside and went to his friend's house.

He later came back, gathered his belongings, went to the airport and flew to Moldova. Last month, four and a half years later, he came back to Israel.