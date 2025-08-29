Trump administration has ‘clear picture’ for Gaza’s future, says Danny Ayalon

Speaking about the meeting the White House held this week, he said, “For the first time, we see in the meetings President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, Tony Blair and Jared Kushner. These last two are very much involved in the day after. They're also very much involved in the comprehensive peace in the Middle East, including normalization with Saudi Arabia. So it seems like the Trump administration has a very clear picture of what would be the day after, not only in Gaza itself, where Hamas should never, ever rule there again, but also … to really have a watershed change, whereby we have a new chance for prosperity, for security, isolation of Iran and all the bad guys.”