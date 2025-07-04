Veteran journalist: Israel's war in Gaza brings 'little benefit' and rising catastrophe

The war against Hamas brings “diminishing returns” and “every day that passes is the continuation of the cataclysm that brings little benefit to Israel,” according to veteran journalist and analyst Dan Perry.
Speaking on ILTV Insider, Perry said the war between Israel and Hamas “risks the lives of soldiers and causes the deaths of more and more hostages. And by the way, continues what is an absolute disaster for the people of Gaza.”
He said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should sign a ceasefire agreement while in Washington next week.
