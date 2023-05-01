BDS activists crash Israeli envoy's Independence Day party in New Zealand

Israel’s Ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby was invited to a closed-door event held on Sunday in Christchurch for Israel’s 75th Independence Day, but some 15 BDS activists found out about the event and waited for him outside the building with Palestinian flags.

In order to avoid the activists protesting during the event, Yaakoby took a taxi to a place away from the area, held at a local restaurant, thus avoiding contact with the protesters.

Israel's Ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby

The event, which was planned by the Friends of Israel Initiative NGO in Christchurch, was kept secret in order to prevent the arrival of the BDS activists - who had already published earlier this year "wanted" posters with Yaakoby's image.

However, it appears that one of the invited guests or a member of the NGO acted as a "double agent" and contacted the BDS hotline that was published in the "wanted" ads, to inform them about the planned event.

Wanted ad against Israel's Ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby