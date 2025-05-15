BYU football players show support on solidarity trip to Israel

Me and the captains of the football team at BYU, at Brigham Young University, have all been invited out here by Athletes for Israel. It's an incredible opportunity to connect with Israel, because it's always been a dream of mine.

Me and the captains of the football team at BYU, at Brigham Young University, have all been invited out here by Athletes for Israel. It's an incredible opportunity to connect with Israel, because it's always been a dream of mine.

Retzlaff: Me and the captains of the football team at BYU, at Brigham Young University, have all been invited out here by Athletes for Israel. It's an incredible opportunity to connect with Israel, because it's always been a dream of mine.