Jewish Agency urges security for non-Orthodox worship at Western Wall

The Jewish Agency passed a resolution on Tuesday requiring the organization to address the security situation at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, citing a “despicable” protest at the egalitarian section of the holy site last month by ultra-Orthodox Jewish extremists.

In its resolution, the Jewish Agency – the largest Jewish NGO in the world – will discuss the matter with Israeli officials, ascertain Israeli public opinion about the issue, and identify ways to “ensure that all Jews are welcomed to [the egalitarian section],” local media reported.

Prayers at the Western Wall

“The Jewish Agency will promptly develop, approve, and implement a detailed work plan for the above-mentioned actions,” the resolution read.

“[All Jews] are all members of the Jewish people family.”

Last month, dozens of mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews stormed the egalitarian section of the holy wall with whistles and signs, attempting to disrupt bar mitzvah - Jewish coming of age - ceremonies held there.

The demonstrators called the worshipers "Nazis" and "animals," ripping up a prayer book in the process. Police officers reportedly refrained from intervening despite being present.

The incident was met with harsh condemnations from major US and international Jewish groups, as well as from Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid

In a meeting of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors in Jerusalem on Monday, the issue was hotly debated as the NGO was called on to take action.

Dov Ben-Shimon, the CEO of the US-based Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest New Jersey, hinted that the group might bring in private security guards to the egalitarian section.

“There is an expectation for enhanced, immediate dialogue for the safety of Jews coming to pray at Judaism’s holiest site... This is absolutely necessary for Jewish safety and security,” he said.

