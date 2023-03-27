Netanyahu expected to say he will end his legislative revolution

Despite hours-long delays, on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still expected to announce he is stopping his judicial overhaul after a general strike was called in the public and much of the private sectors.

The PMO said a statement was expected to be made at 10 am but after the Otzma Yehudit faction in his coalition said they would resign from the government Netanyahu had not yet addressed the nation.

Netanyahu and his aids were said to be formulating a declaration that may also include an offer of compromise legislation.

Faction leader Itamar Ben-Gvir's faction voted in favor of Netanyahu in a no-confidence motion in the Knesset.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a staunch ally of the prime minister and the minister who has been behind the legislative push, said he would not resign if the government halts the move, in order to prevent a crisis in the ruling Likud Party.

"As a member of the Likud I will respect any decision made," Levin said. "We must all make all efforts to stabilize the government and the coalition," he said hinting to coalition partners that they should not topple Netanyahu's rule.

Netanyahu posted a call to refrain from acts of violence on his social media platforms after far-right activists were reported to arrive at rallies and protests to clash with the prime minister's opponents.

The Head of the Federation of Local Authorities, himself a member of the ruling Likud, Haim Bibas said the regional and local councils would join the general strike announced by the labor union Histadrut and some of the local leaders announced a hunger strike to last until the coalition's legislation is stopped.

"We call on the prime minister to immediately halt his legislative push to overhaul the judiciary and reinstate ousted defense minister Gallant," he said. Netanyahu must recalibrate his path and enter immediate dialogue to bring about a broad agreement and preserve the unity of the country," Bibas said.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets again and a mass rally will gather outside the Knesset. In Tel Aviv, the major Ayalon highway was blocked as protesters clashed with police.





Protests were also in full swing from north to south in anger over the legislation and the sacking of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he warned of the risk to Israel's security amid the refusal of many reserve forces volunteers to serve a non-democratic regime.

Gallant also warned of Israel's weakening strategic position amid threats from Iran and its proxies, the Palestinian factions, and the criticism of the international community including the United States, Israel's closest and most vital ally.

Chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law Justice Committee Simcha Rothman who pushed the legislation through, called on right-wing supporters of the government to come out to demonstrate. Some far-right groups had violently clashed with protesters in recent days