Is Iran and US on track for a nuclear deal? Israel's stance and remaining options

Following months of escalating threats and reports suggesting Israel might consider major military strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, Israel’s stance appears to have shifted as U.S. President Donald Trump looks to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran.
Israel, which had previously expressed strong opposition to a nuclear agreement with Iran, is now more open to the possibility of a diplomatic solution. While Israel still supports a credible military option, officials say they would prefer diplomacy if an agreement could prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
President Trump, in an interview with Fox Business Network, confirmed that he is seeking negotiations with Iran. "I hope you're going to negotiate because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," he said. Iran, in turn, has approached the United States through Switzerland, signaling its interest in engaging in talks aimed at advancing a nuclear deal.
Last month, while signing an expansion of sanctions against Iran, an Israeli official told The Washington Post that Israel had developed plans to carry out joint military strikes with the U.S. on Iranian nuclear facilities following an attack in October. However, as diplomatic talks have gained traction, Israel no longer rules out a new deal, as long as it prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented what he called "Iran's nuclear archive," demonstrating that Tehran had been dishonest about its nuclear ambitions. Despite a lack of trust in Iran, Israeli officials say they are not ruling out the possibility of a new agreement that would secure Iran's compliance.
Israel continues to prepare for the possibility of military action, including ensuring the readiness of its forces and weaponry. However, officials also emphasize the importance of diplomatic solutions. To that end, Israel has increased military coordination with the U.S., including joint exercises involving Israeli fighter jets and U.S. bombers. These actions signal a united front between the two nations, highlighting their shared goal of addressing Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that a military strike on Iran's nuclear program would spark a broader Middle Eastern conflict. "A military attack would lead to a huge escalation in the region," he said in an interview with AFP.
Araghchi also rejected the possibility of talks under Trump’s "maximum pressure" sanctions policy, emphasizing that Iran remains open to negotiations but is committed to defending its nuclear program. He added, “If Iran’s nuclear facilities are attacked, we will respond immediately and decisively.”
As tensions between Iran and the West continue to rise, Israel appears to be balancing its preparation for military action with a growing willingness to pursue diplomatic channels, contingent on ensuring that Iran’s nuclear ambitions are effectively contained.