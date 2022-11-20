Lapid says offered to mediate between Netanyahu and Democrats

outgoing PM says he has a better relationship with the Democrats than Netanyahu, can offer support to new government; adds he urged Biden to present a military threat in order to reach an agreement with Iran

Itamar Eichner|
Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, said on Sunday that he offered to mediate between Benjamin Netanyahu and the U.S. Democratic Party.
    • In a closed meeting with JNF UK Lapid said that he "has a better relationship with the Democrats than Netanyahu, and I offered the new government my help."
    Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid
    (Photo: Moti Kimchi, Eli Mendelbaum)
    Lapid responded to questions by the members of the philanthropist organization regarding his plans after he leaves office.
    He told the group that he had had long conversations with U.S. President Joe Biden on Iran.
    "What I'm trying to do is to achieve a longer and stronger nuclear agreement," he said. "I've talked about this with President Biden. who said that a deal with Iran would not be reached any time soon," Lapid said.
    "In 2015, before signing the nuclear agreement, President Obama revealed that the U.S. had bunker-penetrating bombs, which convinced the Iranians to sign the deal," the prime minister said.
    Joe Biden
    (Photo: AFP)
    "If the Americans can present such a military option again, I'm sure it will help to come up with a longer, stronger agreement. I told Biden that a real military threat should be put on the table, but unfortunately, it still has not happened," he said.

