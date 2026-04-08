Israeli Noa Mor, 38, killed in Sinai surfing accident: ‘Full of life, with rare ability to connect people’

Noa Mor, 38, of Tel Aviv, was killed last Sunday in a kitesurfing accident in Sinai, Egypt. Born in Jerusalem, she worked as an engineer developing technologies for brain and spinal surgery.
Her family said, “Noa was a woman full of life and love — for nature, the mountains and the sea. She loved to travel, dance, create and live her life with intensity and sensitivity. Her presence lit up those around her, with a wide smile, an open heart and a rare ability to connect people.”
They added that she made a significant contribution to the fields of medicine and technology. “Noa was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, and is survived by her mother, two brothers, two nieces and nephews, and many friends who are shocked and grieving,” the family said.
Two days earlier, Leah Yocheved Yitzhak Zinger, a 36-year-old Jerusalem resident, was killed in a car accident in Bulgaria while returning from a visit to the grave of Rabbi Eliezer Yitzhak Papo, author of the Pele Yoetz, during the Passover holiday. Four other Israeli women were injured in the accident and taken to a local hospital in a conscious condition.