U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran “very much” wants a deal with the United States, but that Washington is not yet satisfied with the terms under discussion.

“Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal,” Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. “So far, they haven’t gotten there. We’re not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be, either that or we’ll have to just finish the job.”

Trump says no Iran deal yet, US not satisfied ( Video: White House )

Trump also told PBS News that Iran would not receive sanctions relief in exchange for giving up highly enriched uranium, signaling that the White House is resisting a narrower agreement focused only on nuclear material.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the meeting that there has been some progress in negotiations with Iran toward a deal. “I think there’s been some progress and some interest, and we’ll see over the next few hours and days whether progress could be made,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim news agency said progress had been made in talks in Qatar on the release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets, but that several details remained unresolved.

The report said disagreements persist over specific clauses and wording, and that messages were still being exchanged between the sides.

Tasnim said any memorandum of understanding would have to be announced jointly, warning that a unilateral U.S. statement could be inaccurate.

According to the report, the first steps in a possible understanding would include declaring an end to the war on all fronts, including the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, releasing half of Iran’s $24 billion in frozen assets, beginning to lift the maritime blockade and starting to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks come at a delicate moment for the administration. Trump is seeking a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease pressure on global oil markets and allow him to argue that Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been sufficiently reduced.

But the emerging framework has drawn criticism from some Republicans and Trump allies who fear it could leave Iran’s leaders weakened but emboldened. The negotiations also appear likely to leave several major issues unresolved, raising questions over whether Washington can claim a durable victory.