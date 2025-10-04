Israel enforces de facto Gaza cease-fire: objectives, limitations, and IDF orders

At 3 a.m. Saturday, under orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , Israel effectively began a unilateral cease-fire in Gaza , halting its offensive maneuvers—particularly in Gaza City—and shifting the military’s focus to defensive operations.

According to military officials, IDF units have been instructed to hold their positions and concentrate on self-protection “for the coming days.” To bolster their defenses, units received additional surveillance tools, including drones and UAVs, mainly in Gaza City .

5 View gallery IDF forces in northern Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

Troops are permitted to return fire if threatened, though in ambiguous cases, commanders must approve any engagement. The military described the step as a tactical move serving a strategic purpose: to avoid disruptions to diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a hostage deal and ending the war.

Cease-fire designed to support negotiations and manage public messaging

Defense officials said the front-line presence of Israeli troops inside Gaza—especially around key Hamas strongholds—would help maintain leverage at the negotiating table if talks collapse. At the same time, the cease-fire allows Hamas units to regroup and reposition, potentially consolidating control or targeting rival militias viewed as collaborators with Israel.

5 View gallery IDF forces in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF does not expect Hamas to exploit the pause, viewing the group’s current restraint as an attempt to demonstrate seriousness about negotiations following U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal.

Internally, Israeli officials acknowledge that one goal of the pause is also political: to help Netanyahu frame the move as part of Trump’s plan rather than as his own initiative or that of his close adviser, Minister Ron Dermer.

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

For the first time, the IDF’s official statement explicitly referred to the cease-fire as being “in line with President Trump’s plan,” marking a clear effort to align with Washington’s narrative.

Military posture: defensive readiness and containment

Though combat has paused, the IDF has reinforced units across the southern Gaza Strip, especially near Khan Younis, the Philadelphi Corridor, and defensive outposts along the buffer zone inside Gaza.

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

Commanders are preparing for possible attacks from “rogue terrorists” or local cells that may try to exploit the lull. Any such assaults, the military warned, would prompt a swift and proportional response.

The IDF also expects Hamas to use the truce to locate and coordinate hostage movements, with field operatives sent to track down captives and bodies still missing. Officials say Israel intentionally slowed its recent advance in Gaza City to give Netanyahu diplomatic space to negotiate an agreement before troops capture the remaining Hamas tunnel complexes.

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

Israeli defense and intelligence agencies have begun preparations for what could become the most contentious part of any deal—the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners, including hundreds convicted of deadly attacks.

The Shin Bet security agency is evaluating whether to deport released inmates to the West Bank, where Israeli forces could monitor them more easily, or to Gaza, which past deals have shown may allow Hamas to rebuild.