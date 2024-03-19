850 גג

In first, cruise missile from Yemen enters Israeli airspace, explodes north of Eilat

Watch: missile explodes in unpopulated area, marking first time Houthi-launched missile toward Eilat not intercepted by Israel's aerial defense system

Yoav Zitun, Ilana Curiel|
A cruise missile fired overnight Monday from the direction of the Red Sea and the Houthi-controlled area of Yemen fell in an unpopulated area next to Eilat, the IDF confirmed Tuesday evening.
"The target was monitored by IAF troops throughout the incident. No injuries were reported and no damage was caused. The incident is under review," according to the IDF.
The IDF did not disclose the missile's entry into Israeli airspace until a report on Tuesday evening on News 13; until now it was only reported as a "suspicious aerial target."
Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Houthi forces in Yemen have launched a number of missiles toward Eilat, which were intercepted by Israel's missile defense systems. Most of the interceptions were made far from Israeli territory.
In one case, after a successful interception in November by the Arrow 3 system, two UAVs also were launched toward the city. One of them was intercepted by the Patriot system, and the other crashed into a school in the city, causing damage to the building.
Eilat has been the target of Houthi missiles
(Photo: Shutterstock)
The Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region
(Photo: AFP)
The Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military assault in Gaza.
The attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.
The United States and Britain, along with other navies, have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.
