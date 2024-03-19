In first, cruise missile from Yemen enters Israeli airspace, explodes north of Eilat

A cruise missile fired overnight Monday from the direction of the Red Sea and the Houthi-controlled area of Yemen fell in an unpopulated area next to Eilat, the IDF confirmed Tuesday evening.

For the first time, cruise missile fired from Yemen lands near Eilat ( Video: Einat Steckler )

"The target was monitored by IAF troops throughout the incident. No injuries were reported and no damage was caused. The incident is under review," according to the IDF.

The IDF did not disclose the missile's entry into Israeli airspace until a report on Tuesday evening on News 13; until now it was only reported as a "suspicious aerial target."

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Houthi forces in Yemen have launched a number of missiles toward Eilat, which were intercepted by Israel's missile defense systems. Most of the interceptions were made far from Israeli territory.

In one case, after a successful interception in November by the Arrow 3 system, two UAVs also were launched toward the city. One of them was intercepted by the Patriot system, and the other crashed into a school in the city, causing damage to the building.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military assault in Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.