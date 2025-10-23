Trump vows to block West Bank annexation after Knesset vote

The president said that he told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he couldn't "fight the world" in a conversation they had on October 4. He noted that "the world was tired of us attacking... I said to Bibi, 'Bibi, you can't fight the world. You can fight individual battles, but the world's against you. And Israel is a very small place compared to the world.'"

According to Trump, "I stopped him, because he would have just kept going. It could have gone on for years. It would have gone on for years. And I stopped him, and everybody came together when I stopped, it was amazing. And when he made that one tactical mistake, the one on Qatar, and that was terrible, but actually, and I actually told the emir, this was one of the things that brought us all together, because it was so out of joint that it sort of got everybody to do what they have to do."

