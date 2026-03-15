Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday released a video dismissing viral conspiracy theories on social media claiming he had died and suggesting his hand appeared to have six fingers during a press conference last week.

The claims circulated online after footage from the press conference prompted some users to allege that Netanyahu’s hand showed six fingers.

Netanyahu dismisses assassination rumors: I'm not dead, just dying for coffee

In the video, Netanyahu is seen sitting at a café when a person behind the camera tells him: “Prime minister, they’re saying on the internet that you’re actually dead.”

Netanyahu responds with a joke: “I’m dying for coffee. I’m dying for my people. Look how they behave — fantastic.”

He then raises both hands toward the camera and says, “Do you want to count the fingers?”

Netanyahu also used the video to address the public amid the current security situation.

“Go out and get some fresh air, but stay near a protected space,” he said, referring to bomb shelters or reinforced rooms used during missile attacks.

He praised public resilience, saying it gives strength “to me, to the government, to the IDF and to the Mossad.”

Netanyahu added that operations were continuing against Iran and in Lebanon.

“We are doing things I cannot share right now,” he said. “But we are hitting Iran very hard, including today, and also in Lebanon. We will continue.”