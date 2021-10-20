Majority of Israelis believe Biden worse for Israel than Trump, survey finds

A majority of Israelis believe U.S. President Joe Biden is worse for Israel than his predecessor Donald Trump, said a survey published Wednesday.

According to the Mitvim – The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies - survey conducted in September, nearly 53% of Israelis favored Trump over Biden when it came to their treatment of the Jewish state.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump

Out of the representative sample of 700 Israeli adults polled for the ninth annual Foreign Policy Index, 36% said there is no significant difference between the two and 11% said they think that Biden is better for Israel than Trump.

The public gives U.S.-Israel relations a score of 6.46 out of 10, with only 35% believing the state of relations with the U.S. is good - the lowest the figure has been since 2016 and a steep drop from last year's rating of 8.05 or 67%.

Dr. Ilai Saltzman, a Mitvim board member, said that it is not surprising that Israelis surveyed believe that Biden is less beneficial for Israel than Trump, citing his term as former President Barack Obama's vice president - who was seen by many Israelis as hostile to the Jewish state.

Also, Biden's Democratic Party is seen as the ideological opposite of many conservative Israelis.