Media bias fueling antisemitism?

The Jewish world is already seeing the impact of biased media coverage against Israel in the form of rising antisemitism—manifesting in violent acts in Washington, D.C., Colorado, and beyond, according to Simon Plosker, editorial director of HonestReporting.

Speaking last week during the peak of the Israel-Iran war, Plosker acknowledged that while international media coverage of the recent escalation has been more balanced than its reporting on the past 20 months of conflict between Hamas, Israel and the several other fronts, critical problems remain. Chief among them: equating Israel’s targeted military operations with Iran’s missile attacks on civilians.

