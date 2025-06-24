Media bias fueling antisemitism?

The Jewish world is already seeing the impact of biased media coverage against Israel in the form of rising antisemitism—manifesting in violent acts in Washington, D.C., Colorado, and beyond, according to Simon Plosker, editorial director of HonestReporting.
Speaking last week during the peak of the Israel-Iran war, Plosker acknowledged that while international media coverage of the recent escalation has been more balanced than its reporting on the past 20 months of conflict between Hamas, Israel and the several other fronts, critical problems remain. Chief among them: equating Israel’s targeted military operations with Iran’s missile attacks on civilians.
“Iran is simply threatening Israel with destruction and then sending these missiles that are striking homes, neighborhoods,” Plosker said. “They’ve been arming, funding and training multiple terrorist groups in the Middle East and beyond, all these proxies, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and they've been in a state of war with Israel for 20 months. Israel is fighting to survive … and there should be no moral equivalence between the two, and that is the problem we are seeing in so much of the media right now.”
First published: 09:21, 06.24.25