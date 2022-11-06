In call with Palestinian leader, U.S. again backs two-state solution

In marked return to power by Netanyahu, Abbas and Blinken talk about cooperation in leading to a two-state solution to conflict, saying it's the way for 'securing peace for all people of the Middle East'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed Washington's commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the State Department said Saturday.
    • The move came as Israel's hawkish former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu – who does not endorse the two-state idea – sealed his return to power following Tuesday's election and launched negotiations on forming what could be the most right-wing government in Israel's history.
    Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Anthony Blinken
    (Photo: EPA, AFP)
    In a call with Abbas on Friday, Blinken "further reaffirmed our commitment to a two-state solution" – the coexistence of Israel and a Palestinian state – the State Department said in a statement.
    Blinken and Abbas also discussed "joint efforts to improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom."
    The election result came against the backdrop of soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians.
    Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas
    (Photo: AP)
    Israel’s military said its fighter jets early Friday targeted a rocket manufacturing site in the blockaded Gaza Strip, in response to several rockets fired toward Israel.
    A day earlier, four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.
    Washington regularly endorses the two-state solution, saying it is the best way to ensure Israel's sovereignty while "securing peace for all people of the Middle East."
    Blinken further "underscored his deep concern over the situation in the West Bank, including heightened tensions, violence, and loss of both Palestinian and Israeli lives, and emphasized the need for all parties to de-escalate the situation urgently."
    The story is written by and reprinted with permission from i24NEWS.
