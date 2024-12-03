South Korean president says he will lift martial law after lawmakers vote to reject it

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said early Wednesday in the country that he would soon lift the military rule he imposed overnight, after the parliament voted to reject his martial law declaration.

Yoon said his government has withdrawn military personnel that had been deployed, and that he would formally lift martial law following a Cabinet meeting as "soon as members arrive."

Yoon had declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate"anti-state" forces as he struggles against an opposition that controls the country's parliament and that he accuses of sympathizing with communist North Korea.

Less than three hours later, parliament voted to lift the declaration, with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declaring that the martial law was "invalid" and that lawmakers "will protect democracy with the people."

The South Korean army said that it will "enforce the military rule in the country until it is removed by the president."

Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Ministry published a travel recommendation for South Korea following the declaration of a military regime in the country, calling "for all Israelis who plan to go there at this time, it is recommended to consider the necessity of visiting the country." The ministry also said that "it is still too early to assess what the consequences of the decision will be. We recommend that the Israelis in South Korea, for now and until things are clarified, stay in their homes or places where they are staying, and follow the updates in the media."

The president's surprising move harkened back to an era of authoritarian leaders that the country has not seen since the 1980s, and it was immediately denounced by the opposition and the leader of Yoon's own party.

Police and military personnel were seen leaving the Assembly's grounds after Woo called for their withdrawal. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the liberal Democratic Party, which holds the majority in the 300-seat parliament, said the party's lawmakers will remain in the Assembly's main hall until Yoon formally lifts his order.

"Democratic Party lawmakers, including me and many others, will protect our country's democracy and future and public safety, lives and properties, with our own lives," Lee told reporters.

Jo Seung-lae, a Democratic lawmaker, claimed that security camera footage following Yoon's declaration showed that troops moved in a way that suggested they were trying to arrest Lee, Woo and even Han Dong-hoon, the leader of Yoon's People Power Party.

Seemingly hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Assembly, waving banners and calling for Yoon's impeachment.

Some protesters scuffled with troops ahead of the lawmakers' vote, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage. At least one window was broken as troops attempted to enter the Assembly building. One woman tried unsuccessfully to pull a rifle away from one of the soldiers, while shouting "Aren't you embarrassed!"

Under South Korea's constitution, the president can declare martial law during "wartime, war-like situations or other comparable national emergency states" that require the use of military force to maintain peace and order. It was questionable whether South Korea is currently in such a state.

When martial law is declared, "special measures" can be employed to restrict the freedom of press, freedom of assembly and other rights, as well as the power of courts.

The constitution also states that the president must oblige when the National Assembly demands the lifting of martial law with a majority vote.

In Washington, the White House said the U.S. was "seriously concerned" by the events in Seoul. A spokesperson for the National Security Council said President Joe Biden's administration was not notified in advance of the martial law announcement and was in contact with the South Korean government.

The leader of Yoon's conservative People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, called the decision to impose martial law "wrong" and vowed to"stop it with the people." Lee, who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, called Yoon's announcement "illegal and unconstitutional."

Yoon said during a televised speech that martial law would help "rebuild and protect" the country from "falling into the depths of national ruin." He said he would "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order."

Yoon - whose approval rating has dipped in recent months - has struggled to push his agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament since taking office in 2022.

Yoon's move was the first declaration of martial law since the country's democratization in 1987. The country's last previous martial law was in October 1979, following the assassination of former military dictator Park Chung-hee.