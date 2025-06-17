Iran's expansive arsenal poses growing threat to Israel

Iran possesses a diverse and powerful arsenal of weapons that are being used against Israel, according to Col. (Ret.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism (ICT) at Reichman University.

She told ILTV that the Islamic regime is not only a producer and developer of weapons, but that it has operated a large military industry for many years. “They produce ballistic missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach from Tehran to Israel, as well as all the way to Berlin, London, India, or even Malaysia,” she said.

In addition, Eisin noted that Iran exports weapons and has, for many years, produced drones—some of which it supplied for use in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Drones can be suicide drones, the kinds that have within their nose essentially a small relative payload,” Eisin explained. “But the issue with drones is that you can put into them a kind of path where they zigzag all over the place and it's harder to intercept. The missiles have a very direct path.”

She added, “All of these different elements have been used against Israel in the last 48 hours.”

