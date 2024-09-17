After holding blame for pager explosions, Hezbollah points finger at Israel

Hezbollah communication devices explode across Lebanon





After initially holding blame for a series of simultaneous explosions of pagers of Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon , the terrorist group issued on Tuesday a second statement in which it pointed a finger at Israel.

"After reviewing the facts, we hold the Israeli enemy responsible for this attack, which harmed civilians and resulted in deaths and injuries," the statement read.

3 View gallery Emergency teams evacuate man hurt in pager blast in Beirut ( Photo: AP /Hussein Malla )

Reports in Lebanon indicate that at least 3,000 people have been hospitalized in Lebanon, and nine people have been confirmed dead.

In its initial response shortly after the incident, the group wrote, "Around 3:30 p.m., several pager devices used by operatives in various Hezbollah units and institutions exploded. A child was killed, and two 'brothers' (operatives) along with many others were seriously injured."

Hezbollah added that its officials are investigating the cause of the simultaneous explosions, and that medical teams are treating the injured at hospitals across Lebanon.

"We pray for mercy for the dead and for the recovery of the injured," the statement said, warning Lebanese citizens to "beware of rumors and false information that serve the enemy's psychological warfare, especially amid threats of changes in the northern region."

3 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

The group assured that Hezbollah is "fully prepared to defend Lebanon on all levels."

Lebanon's health minister confirmed that at least eight people, including a child, were killed in the explosion of communication devices across the country. He added that 2,750 people were injured, with most injuries affecting the face or hands.

Meanwhile, a source close to Hezbollah told the Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar that Mehdi, the son of Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar, was among those killed. Saudi news channel Al-Hadath reported that the son of senior Hezbollah official Hassan Fadlallah was also injured in the incident.

According to three security sources who spoke to the news agency, the devices that exploded were "the latest models" acquired by Hezbollah in recent months. While Hezbollah officially confirmed the deaths of two operatives in the explosions, it did not attribute the incident to Israel.

3 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir )

The Wall Street Journal quoted a Hezbollah official who speculated that "malicious software" might have caused the devices to overheat and explode. Some operatives reportedly noticed their communication devices were overheating and discarded them before they detonated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and top defense officials were holding consultations at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Additionally, opposition-affiliated Syrian news outlet Voice of the Capital reported a car explosion in Damascus, allegedly caused by the detonation of a communication device belonging to a Hezbollah operative.