Deadly pagers latest model brought in by Hezbollah, sources say, as injuries top 3,000

Around 200 people reportedly hospitalized in critical condition, 9 dead; Hezbollah pins blame on Israel and vows retaliation

Lior Ben Ari, Itamar Eichner, Elisha Ben Kimon|
Reports in Lebanon indicated that at least 3,000 people have been hospitalized in Lebanon, around 200 of them in critical condition, and nine people have been confirmed dead in a spree of pager blasts across the country.
The pagers that detonated were the latest model brought in by Hezbollah in recent months, three security sources told Reuters.
פיצוץ במכשירי קשר (ביפרים) של אנשי חיזבאללה בדאחייה ובדרום לבנוןפיצוץ במכשירי קשר (ביפרים) של אנשי חיזבאללה בדאחייה ובדרום לבנון
Chaos in Beirut after pager blasts
(Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir)
Sources in Saudi Arabia reported casualties among senior Hezbollah figures. Initially, Hezbollah did not attribute the incident to any party, but later, pointed a finger at Israel and vowed retaliation.
