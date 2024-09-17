Report: Hundreds of Hezbollah operatives hurt after pagers exploded across Lebanon

Hundreds of Hezbollah operatives were seriously injured on Tuesday in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa region and the southern suburbs of Beirut after the pagers they used for communication exploded, according to security sources.
Al Jazeera also reported explosions of devices in the Bekaa region and southern Lebanon. Lebanese broadcaster NBN reported that Israel, using advanced technology, remotely detonated Hezbollah’s communication devices (pagers) in multiple locations in Dahieh. Saudi news outlet Al Hadath reported more than 70 casualties, with hospitals in Lebanon calling for blood donations.
A Reuters journalist reported seeing 10 Hezbollah members bleeding from injuries in Beirut's Dahieh suburb.
According to Sky News Arabia, the simultaneous explosions involved devices used by Hezbollah for encrypted internal communication. The outlet also reported that Israel had managed to hack into Hezbollah's communication network and detonate the devices.