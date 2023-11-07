Knesset amends law recognizing LGBTQ partners of fallen soldiers

Omer Ohana who's partner was killed on the first day of the war says equality is finally achieved in death but the fight for equality in life for LGBTQ Israelis, continues

Hadar Gil-Ad, Sivan Hilaie|
The Knesset on Monday, voted to amend the law so that LGBTQ partners of fallen IDF soldiers would be recognized as are husbands and wives of those who die in the course of their military service. The amendment was made after Lt. (Res.) Sagi Golan, a commander of the military's anti-terror special unit, was killed in Gaza and as the result of his partner's advocacy.
Golan was killed on the first day of the war after he rushed to join the fight against the Hamas onslaught on his own volition and before he was even called up.
Sagi Golan and Omer Ohana
"We are now recognized in death," Omer his partner said after the vote passed. "Now we must continue the fight to be recognized in life too," he said in a post directed at his dead partner. "Six days before we were to marry, you ran out to save lives and rescue families in Be'eri and was killed in the battle against the evil terrorists," he said. "You fought for a country that would not allow you to marry and have children," he said vowing to continue the fight for full equality for the LGBTQ community.
Omer Golan attends Knesset vote recognizing LGBTQ partners of fallen IDF soldiers
Surviving partners of IDF fallen soldiers receive along with the recognition, financial support that had been withheld from same sex partners in the law that was unchanged since it was first passed in the 1950s.
