Knesset amends law recognizing LGBTQ partners of fallen soldiers

The Knesset on Monday, voted to amend the law so that LGBTQ partners of fallen IDF soldiers would be recognized as are husbands and wives of those who die in the course of their military service. The amendment was made after Lt. (Res.) Sagi Golan, a commander of the military's anti-terror special unit, was killed in Gaza and as the result of his partner's advocacy.

The Knesset on Monday, voted to amend the law so that LGBTQ partners of fallen IDF soldiers would be recognized as are husbands and wives of those who die in the course of their military service. The amendment was made after Lt. (Res.) Sagi Golan, a commander of the military's anti-terror special unit, was killed in Gaza and as the result of his partner's advocacy.

The Knesset on Monday, voted to amend the law so that LGBTQ partners of fallen IDF soldiers would be recognized as are husbands and wives of those who die in the course of their military service. The amendment was made after Lt. (Res.) Sagi Golan, a commander of the military's anti-terror special unit, was killed in Gaza and as the result of his partner's advocacy.

Golan was killed on the first day of the war after he rushed to join the fight against the Hamas onslaught on his own volition and before he was even called up.

Golan was killed on the first day of the war after he rushed to join the fight against the Hamas onslaught on his own volition and before he was even called up.

Golan was killed on the first day of the war after he rushed to join the fight against the Hamas onslaught on his own volition and before he was even called up.