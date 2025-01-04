Hezbollah chief: 'Our patience may run out before the cease-fire ends'

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem claimed on Saturday that his terror organization successfully repelled Israel's actions in Lebanon during the war. "For 64 days, Israel tried to advance into our territory but only managed to move hundreds of meters," Qassem said.

"Israel failed to penetrate deeper into our land thanks to the strength of the resistance. The resistance is powerful, deterrent and effective, disrupting the enemy's objectives despite the extensive destruction and Israeli aggression,” he added.

Regarding the fragile cease-fire , Qassem said, "The resistance wielded significant power during the cease-fire. Israel was forced to request a cease-fire due to the resistance's capabilities. We faced unprecedented aggression, stood firm and broke Israel's strength. Sacrifice is the path to dignity and the resistance will continue."

"There’s no specific timeline dictating the resistance’s actions — not in the agreement, nor with the 60-day timeframe,” he added. “Our patience may run out before the 60 days, or it might last longer. The resistance's leadership will decide. Our patience hinges on our judgment about the right timing to confront aggression and its violations.”

“The cease-fire agreement obligates Israel to withdraw south of the Litani River. The Lebanese state is responsible for implementing the cease-fire agreement with Israel."

Qassem compared the current scenario to the 1982 Lebanon War. He noted that Israel reached Beirut easily back then, but "during the 2024 aggression, Israel paid a heavy price without managing to advance more than a few hundred meters south of the Litani. This serves as a deterrent."

Talking about the fall of Bashar Assad's regime in Syria, Qassem said, "What happened in Syria could have happened in Lebanon and I believe the Syrian people will play a role in the future confrontation with Israel. Resistance is our choice — to liberate the land, defend sovereignty, support Palestine and confront the spread of Israeli occupation. The resistance's leadership decides when and how to resist, using its methods and weapons of choice."

At the end of the month, the 60 days stipulated in the cease-fire agreement for the IDF’s withdrawal from Lebanon will expire. The IDF has already declared that the date wasn’t “set in stone.”

Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, cited a "source," on Saturday saying that the Lebanese army’s leadership claimed Israel is "gradually imposing new rules of engagement and trying to establish its freedom of movement which will remain even after the cease-fire ends."

According to the source, Lebanese army officials received signals from General Jesper Jeffers , head of the U.S.-led cease-fire monitoring mechanism in Lebanon, during his visit to the country, about "Israel’s intention to extend the cease-fire from 60 to 90 days."

The Lebanese outlet claimed this depended on Israel achieving its goals — ensuring that Hezbollah can’t initiate and launch attacks against the country.

IDF officials have recently been considering staying in Lebanon beyond the period set in the cease-fire agreement. However, no decision has been made according to official sources and the matter remains undecided.

The IDF is preparing for this possibility, explaining that the decision will depend on the Lebanese side, their conduct and whether their army achieves full control over southern Lebanon.

Israel has made it clear that its decisions will be based on developments in Lebanon. If, at the end of the 60 days, the other side fails to uphold the agreement, there would be no reason not to remain deployed in the area.

Israeli officials hope the Americans will understand their stance that a timely withdrawal, without Lebanon fulfilling its part, would be problematic. It’s likely the U.S. won’t allow this initiative to collapse.

Two key questions are on the table as the cease-fire deadline approaches: whether the IDF will extend its stay in southern Lebanon and whether residents will be allowed to return to their homes in the south.

These issues will also be discussed by U.S. Middle East envoy Amos Hochstein, who is set to arrive in Beirut on Monday. His visit is partly driven by U.S. interest in ensuring Lebanon's presidential elections and supporting the continuation of the cease-fire.