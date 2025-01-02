Despite cease-fire, IDF destroys Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon | Watch

Israeli Air Force fighter jets destroyed Hezbollah medium-range rocket launchers in Lebanese territory Thursday evening, with the direction of the Intelligence Directorate. Arab media outlets reported three attacks in the Jbaa area and Jabal ar-Rihan in southern Lebanon. Watch the footage:
There have been reports coming out of Lebanon in recent days of IDF attacks that are being carried out intermittently in the south of the country, but the footage from Thursday evening seems unusual compared to those attacks in recent weeks.
An IDF spokesman said in a statement that "The Israeli Air Force, with the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, struck Hezbollah medium-range rocket launchers at a military site belonging to the terrorist organization. Hezbollah rocket launchers adjacent to an additional military site in the area of Nabatieh were also struck.."
The IDF Spokesperson's Office also stated: "As part of the enforcement of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, prior to the strike a request was sent to the Lebanese Armed Forces to neutralize the launchers that posed a threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops. The launchers were struck only after the request was not addressed by the Lebanese Armed Forces. The IDF continues to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel in accordance with the ceasefire understandings."
Even after the cease-fire began in late November, the IDF continued its ground operations to remove terrorist infrastructure from villages in southern Lebanon. On Saturday, the IDF announced that the 300th Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the 146th Division, together with engineering forces, destroyed a 100-meter-long underground tunnel leading to a Radwan force position.
"With the assistance of the Yahalom Unit, who investigated and cleared the tunnel route of explosives and threats, the troops located rifles, machine guns, anti-tank missiles, and observation systems inside the tunnel. All the equipment was confiscated and destroyed, as well as the underground tunnel route itself. An anti-tank missile stockpile and heavy machine gun positions aimed at IDF posts were also found in the vicinity of the tunnel," according to the IDF.
"The underground tunnel route also led to a Hezbollah command center containing rocket launchers which had been used to fire at Israel during the war, along with a large number of explosives," the tunnel also said.
Hezbollah's representative in the Lebanese parliament, Hassan Fadlallah, said a week ago that "after the cease-fire, the Israeli enemy is trying to take advantage of the opportunity and implement some of its plans in the border villages through destruction and attacks. The responsibility lies with the State of Lebanon, the Monitoring Committee (established after the cease-fire agreement), UNIFIL, the Lebanese Army, and the countries that took part in the agreement. We are monitoring this every day with the authorities. We, the people of the south, the resistance, the dahieh, the Al-Baqaa region, and Hezbollah's surroundings - we have never needed proof that the resistance is nationally necessary."