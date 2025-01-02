Despite cease-fire, IDF destroys Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon | Watch

Hezbollah's representative in the Lebanese parliament, Hassan Fadlallah, said a week ago that "after the cease-fire, the Israeli enemy is trying to take advantage of the opportunity and implement some of its plans in the border villages through destruction and attacks. The responsibility lies with the State of Lebanon, the Monitoring Committee (established after the cease-fire agreement), UNIFIL, the Lebanese Army, and the countries that took part in the agreement. We are monitoring this every day with the authorities. We, the people of the south, the resistance, the dahieh, the Al-Baqaa region, and Hezbollah's surroundings - we have never needed proof that the resistance is nationally necessary."