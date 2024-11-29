Hezbollah chief says group scored 'divine victory' in war against Israel

The head of the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said in a televised address on Friday that the group had scored a "divine victory" against Israel even greater than that declared after the two foes last fought in 2006.
Nearly 14 months after Hezbollah began launching rockets into Israel as part of a "supportive front for Gaza," during which the group's slain leader, Hassan Nasrallah, stated that the fire would not cease until the fighting in Gaza stopped, Qassem opened his remarks by declaring Hezbollah’s decision to stand by the Palestinians.
He asserted that Hezbollah did not want war, but felt a "religious and humanitarian obligation" to support Gaza. "We repeated that we do not want war, but we are ready for one if Israel forces it upon us."
Qassem claimed, "We are on the verge of a divine victory, greater than the victory of 2006." He added, "The war began with the goal of destroying Hezbollah, returning civilians to the North, and building a new Middle East. Israel expected to achieve its objectives quickly after striking our leadership and capabilities. Hezbollah managed to stand firm on the frontlines and began hitting Israel’s internal front."
He further said, "The resistance has proven through this war that it is prepared, and Nasrallah’s plans were effective and accounted for all developments. Israel gambled on internal conflicts, but that gamble failed due to cooperation (in Lebanon, Hezbollah). The resilience of the resistance shocked the world, frightened the Israeli army, and brought despair to the enemy."
Regarding the ceasefire reached under UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Qassem stated, "The agreement is under Lebanese sovereignty, and the resistance is present on the ground. We hold our heads high because we have the right to defend ourselves. One of the signs of the enemy’s defeat is that our people are returning, while settlers are not returning on the other side." In response to criticism in Israel about the end of the fighting, Qassem said, "We defeated the enemy because it had to justify the agreement."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
As reported by Arab media outlets, the agreement includes "the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon," meaning that only the Lebanese army will be authorized to carry weapons. "The coordination between the resistance and the Lebanese army will be at the highest level," Qassem stated. "No one is betting on a disagreement between us. The primary focus of the agreement is south of the Litani River, which confirms the Israeli military's withdrawal from all areas it occupied."